Palisade Capital Management LP Has $23.92 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 139,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,242,000 after purchasing an additional 15,952 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 371,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.39.
JPM opened at $154.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $448.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.09 and a 200 day moving average of $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.38.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,263,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,373,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $665,326.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,091 shares in the company, valued at $38,054,075.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,531 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,550 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
