Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 130,535 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,063,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,535 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $291,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.54.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $84.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $86.39.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 1,060.92%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

