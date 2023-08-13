Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 337,854 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,766,454 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 337,854 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $257,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,255 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HP news, Director Subra Suresh sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $219,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,620 shares of company stock worth $6,108,881 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 0.6 %

HPQ stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.18. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

