Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $260.73 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,281,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,776 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Kroger worth $260,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $156,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 12,613.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341,152 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,114 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:KR opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KR. UBS Group cut their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.41.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

