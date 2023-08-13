Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 32,257 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.59% of Lululemon Athletica worth $271,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LULU opened at $381.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $376.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.42. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.50 and a twelve month high of $394.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.