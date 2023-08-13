The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,906,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $268,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 44,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 943,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,836,000 after purchasing an additional 164,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total value of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

