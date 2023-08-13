Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $274.38 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 38,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.74% of IQVIA worth $274,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.07.

Shares of IQV opened at $219.84 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $249.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

