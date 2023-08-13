Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $279.12 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,168,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,494 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Cummins worth $279,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 18.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 13.9% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 126,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,454 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 39.6% in the first quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Cummins by 18.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CMI stock opened at $238.72 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.40 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

