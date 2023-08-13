Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $284.33 Million Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 968,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.84% of Rockwell Automation worth $284,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,536,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.5% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 23.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 22.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 129.6% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,338 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,430 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $296.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.24.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

