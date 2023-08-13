Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,826,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230,849 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.73% of PACCAR worth $280,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $347,790,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $335,838,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $169,168,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $11,025,997.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.81. The stock has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.36%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

