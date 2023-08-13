Glenview Trust co Has $415,000 Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Glenview Trust co cut its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 119.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3,260.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 230.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Ingredion Stock Down 1.3 %

INGR opened at $98.70 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.12 and its 200 day moving average is $104.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is presently 36.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $129,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $129,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,058. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

