Glenview Trust co Has $365,000 Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Glenview Trust co lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 534.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $160.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.27. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

