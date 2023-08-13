Clearstead Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 630.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total transaction of $436,183.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,729,604.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,620 shares of company stock worth $18,719,447. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $470.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.26.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $507.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $245.03 and a 52-week high of $581.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $527.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.16.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

