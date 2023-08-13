Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,635 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Hilton Worldwide worth $35,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,300,000 after buying an additional 2,480,451 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,608,000 after acquiring an additional 709,638 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after acquiring an additional 650,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus cut their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.07.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE HLT opened at $154.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.41. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.39 and a 52-week high of $157.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

