Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 91,494 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,494 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $35,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,648,000 after acquiring an additional 71,240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,058 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Clorox by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,800,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,164 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,630,000 after purchasing an additional 298,692 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.38.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $160.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.29, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $124.58 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.16.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 403.36%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

