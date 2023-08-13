Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) by 192.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Syneos Health by 33.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Syneos Health by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Trading Down 0.1 %

SYNH opened at $42.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Syneos Health

Syneos Health Profile

(Free Report)

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.