Clearstead Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 89.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,637 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 83,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.
ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
ARKK opened at $42.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.16. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $52.67.
About ARK Innovation ETF
The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.
