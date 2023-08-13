Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 1,160.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,123,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,830,000 after buying an additional 1,954,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

EQT opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.22. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. EQT’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. EQT’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQT. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

