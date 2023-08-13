Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 30,903 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,903 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Crown were worth $29,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Crown by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Crown by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Crown by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Crown from $102.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Crown from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of Crown stock opened at $88.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $102.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

