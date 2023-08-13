Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 38,791 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 330.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,791 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 125.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 61,064 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $82.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $86.15.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PHM

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.