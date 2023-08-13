Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 1,984 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.9% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,202.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,202.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,383 shares of company stock valued at $566,697 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on BorgWarner from $43.98 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

BorgWarner Stock Down 1.7 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $40.76 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.14 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

