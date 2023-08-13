Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,324 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $79.41 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $105.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.25.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.68.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,772.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,478,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,281,296.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,104 shares of company stock worth $12,763,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

