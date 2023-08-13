Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 38.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,277,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,738.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 4,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $432,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,920 shares of company stock worth $13,140,062 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH stock opened at $120.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

