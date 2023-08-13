Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 360 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $27,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in NVR by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth about $217,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 111.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 1.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,710,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NVR from $6,500.00 to $7,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,650.00.

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total value of $3,155,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $674,469,330.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total transaction of $368,893.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,893,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,311.71, for a total transaction of $3,155,855.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $674,469,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,830 shares of company stock worth $78,664,454 over the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $6,156.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6,174.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5,723.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 7.20. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,816.55 and a 52-week high of $6,474.53.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $116.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.76 by $12.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $123.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 440.29 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

