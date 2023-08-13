Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 186,397 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 119.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,397 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.35% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $34,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBIX. Barclays lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.59.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $105.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.32. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.04 and a twelve month high of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

