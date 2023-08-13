Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 2,206 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,357.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $542,183.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,357.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:PKG opened at $152.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.74. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $158.66.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

