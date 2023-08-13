Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 373,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,848 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $35,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $90.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.36. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.18.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

