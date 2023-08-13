Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.55 Million Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $33.84 on Friday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.20.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

