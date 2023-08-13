Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Evergy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Evergy by 9.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 10.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Evergy by 1,499.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 86,331 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1,161.0% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 519,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,720,000 after purchasing an additional 478,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $69,755.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

