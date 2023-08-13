KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,471 DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 1,546.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DRD opened at $9.86 on Friday. DRDGOLD Limited has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

