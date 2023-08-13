KCM Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 208,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 104,848 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 416.9% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 40,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 32,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

SMAR stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.29% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Michael P. Gregoire acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael P. Gregoire purchased 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,553.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at $291,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

