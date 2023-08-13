KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $498.43.

Insider Activity

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $427.94 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $484.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.42. The company has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.80 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.