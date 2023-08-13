KCM Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $454,000 Investment in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 228,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in EMX Royalty by 251.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMX Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in EMX Royalty by 60.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in EMX Royalty during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

EMX Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMX opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. EMX Royalty Co. has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $2.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMX Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 95.02% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of EMX Royalty from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EMX Royalty

About EMX Royalty

(Free Report)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.