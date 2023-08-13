KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $838,367,000 after acquiring an additional 120,161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $617,300,000 after acquiring an additional 53,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $113.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.96 and a 200-day moving average of $108.49. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.28.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

