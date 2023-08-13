KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 836 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,145,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,759,000 after buying an additional 250,756 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 64.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 322.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after buying an additional 65,542 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on monday.com from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.93.

monday.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $155.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.69. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $189.15.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

About monday.com

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.