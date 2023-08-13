KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Enerplus by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ERF opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.17. Enerplus Co. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $19.23.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 5.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ERF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enerplus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ERF

Enerplus Profile

(Free Report)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.