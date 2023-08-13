KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $494,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 78.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,959 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMT opened at $187.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.24 and a 200-day moving average of $198.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

