Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,569 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.61% of Hershey worth $318,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY stock opened at $223.57 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $211.49 and a one year high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.51 and a 200-day moving average of $249.08.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HSY shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.11.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total value of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,990,470.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,761 shares of company stock worth $76,197,764. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

