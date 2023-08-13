KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Generac by 158.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Generac by 568.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC opened at $107.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $281.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,784,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $1,323,638 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNRC. StockNews.com raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Argus upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Generac from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Generac

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.