Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stake Lessened by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 49.4% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $2,598,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $15,589,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW opened at $96.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.21 and a 200-day moving average of $106.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.91 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

