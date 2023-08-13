Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 979,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148,746 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $329,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 92.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.9 %

PH opened at $416.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $235.69 and a one year high of $428.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,072.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,418 shares of company stock worth $4,104,307. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.