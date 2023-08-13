Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,258,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $296,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,545,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,603,000 after purchasing an additional 501,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,895,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,936,000 after acquiring an additional 85,567 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,337,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,117 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,561,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,932,000 after acquiring an additional 529,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.89.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $35.48 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.66.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $95,626.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,695 shares of company stock worth $5,154,051 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

