11,885 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Bought by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,885 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CLF. StockNews.com raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

