KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 205 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $232.96 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $245.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

