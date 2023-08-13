KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $58,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000.

Shares of IEV opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $52.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

