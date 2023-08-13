CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Decreased by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in CSX by 244.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 477,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after buying an additional 338,571 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 42,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 56,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in CSX during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 143.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a 200-day moving average of $31.49.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.