Manchester Capital Management LLC Trims Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,819,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,295,000 after acquiring an additional 189,229 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in DocuSign by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,611,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,128,000 after acquiring an additional 334,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in DocuSign by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,424,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,769,000 after acquiring an additional 538,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DocuSign stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.33. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $76.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Stories

