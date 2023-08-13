Manchester Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,034,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,181,000 after buying an additional 841,671 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,279,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,797,000 after buying an additional 736,456 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,460.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,774,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,719,000 after buying an additional 8,211,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 213.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,529,000 after buying an additional 4,858,876 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $19.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.