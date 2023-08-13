Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1,264.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $153.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.27 and a 200 day moving average of $160.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $205.66.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $2,048,614.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,226.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $126,200.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 744,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,722,199.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $2,048,614.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,226.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 645,395 shares of company stock worth $114,495,874 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

