NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Decatur Capital Management Inc.

Decatur Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,041 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.8% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,679,427,000 after buying an additional 692,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $408.55 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 212.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

